Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bath Mobile home - This mobile home is located in South Dickinson in Heartland Village. Rent is $1100 and deposit same as 1 months rent with approved application. Features include: Nice open kitchen, w/d included, pets allowed with additional pet deposit and rent (2-pet limit) and water is included!! Call us today and schedule a time to view - Heart River Properties - 701-483-1154. Quality Rentals....Affordable Pricing!!!



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



