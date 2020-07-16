All apartments in Dickinson
207 E St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

207 E St

207 East Street · (701) 483-1154
Location

207 East Street, Dickinson, ND 58601

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 207 E St · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 bath Mobile home - This mobile home is located in South Dickinson in Heartland Village. Rent is $1100 and deposit same as 1 months rent with approved application. Features include: Nice open kitchen, w/d included, pets allowed with additional pet deposit and rent (2-pet limit) and water is included!! Call us today and schedule a time to view - Heart River Properties - 701-483-1154. Quality Rentals....Affordable Pricing!!!

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

(RLNE2996311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 E St have any available units?
207 E St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 207 E St currently offering any rent specials?
207 E St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 E St pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 E St is pet friendly.
Does 207 E St offer parking?
No, 207 E St does not offer parking.
Does 207 E St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 E St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 E St have a pool?
No, 207 E St does not have a pool.
Does 207 E St have accessible units?
No, 207 E St does not have accessible units.
Does 207 E St have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 E St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 E St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 E St has units with air conditioning.
