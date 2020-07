Amenities

Newly built one, two and three bedroom apartments offer full size washer and dryer, granite finishes, walk-in closets, central air and balconies. Amenities include a beautiful community room with pool table, fireplace, kitchen and WiFi, 24-hour fitness center, resort-style outdoor pool and grilling area. We're pet friendly and have an on-site dog park and grooming station! Constructed in 2015, with easy access to I-94 and Hwy 83, near Bismarck State College, Bismarck Airport, Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park and the North Dakota State Capitol!