Bismarck, ND
Riverpark Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Riverpark Apartments

505 W Indiana Ave #4 · (833) 263-3712
Location

505 W Indiana Ave #4, Bismarck, ND 58504
Park Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-005 · Avail. Aug 1

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverpark Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
furnished
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
on-site laundry
courtyard
e-payments
The Riverpark Apartments, on Bismarck's west side, are ready to welcome you and your pet home. These spacious two-bedroom apartment homes include unique features like private entrances and extra storage. Fall in love with everything Riverpark has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: Documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations.
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 1
rent: $30/month
restrictions: Maximum Weight 65 lbs
Cats
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $20/month
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 Space.
Storage Details: Storage Locker: $10/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverpark Apartments have any available units?
Riverpark Apartments has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bismarck, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bismarck Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverpark Apartments have?
Some of Riverpark Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverpark Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Riverpark Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverpark Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverpark Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Riverpark Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Riverpark Apartments offers parking.
Does Riverpark Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverpark Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverpark Apartments have a pool?
No, Riverpark Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Riverpark Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Riverpark Apartments has accessible units.
Does Riverpark Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverpark Apartments has units with dishwashers.
