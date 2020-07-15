Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated carpet Property Amenities clubhouse parking on-site laundry e-payments

Combine the great value and the perfect Bismarck location and you get Newgate West Apartments. The one and two bedroom apartments will simplify your life with convenient and budget friendly features like extra storage space in each apartment.



The comfortable one and two bedroom apartments at Newgate West are the perfect home for anyone looking to live reasonably without missing out on great features. Extra storage space and an updated community room are convenient additions. The heat and hot water are included assuring your comfort during those intimidating winter months.



Located near Interstate 94 in Bismarck, North Dakota, the Newgate West Apartments are perfectly situated near entertainment, shopping, and a variety of dining options. Enjoy the great neighborhood full of parks and easy commuting throughout town.