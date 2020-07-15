All apartments in Bismarck
Newgate West

2413 North 8th Street · (833) 369-6449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2413 North 8th Street, Bismarck, ND 58503

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Newgate West.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
carpet
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
on-site laundry
e-payments
Combine the great value and the perfect Bismarck location and you get Newgate West Apartments. The one and two bedroom apartments will simplify your life with convenient and budget friendly features like extra storage space in each apartment.

The comfortable one and two bedroom apartments at Newgate West are the perfect home for anyone looking to live reasonably without missing out on great features. Extra storage space and an updated community room are convenient additions. The heat and hot water are included assuring your comfort during those intimidating winter months.

Located near Interstate 94 in Bismarck, North Dakota, the Newgate West Apartments are perfectly situated near entertainment, shopping, and a variety of dining options. Enjoy the great neighborhood full of parks and easy commuting throughout town.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Newgate West have any available units?
Newgate West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bismarck, ND.
How much is rent in Bismarck, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bismarck Rent Report.
What amenities does Newgate West have?
Some of Newgate West's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Newgate West currently offering any rent specials?
Newgate West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Newgate West pet-friendly?
No, Newgate West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bismarck.
Does Newgate West offer parking?
Yes, Newgate West offers parking.
Does Newgate West have units with washers and dryers?
No, Newgate West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Newgate West have a pool?
No, Newgate West does not have a pool.
Does Newgate West have accessible units?
No, Newgate West does not have accessible units.
Does Newgate West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Newgate West has units with dishwashers.
