Last updated July 4 2020 at 9:18 AM

Meadow Ridge

Open Now until 5pm
4325 North 19th Street · (701) 922-0791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4325 North 19th Street, Bismarck, ND 58503

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadow Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
parking
gym
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
new construction
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Single or double garage included with every unit and off street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meadow Ridge have any available units?
Meadow Ridge has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bismarck, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bismarck Rent Report.
What amenities does Meadow Ridge have?
Some of Meadow Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadow Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Meadow Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meadow Ridge pet-friendly?
No, Meadow Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bismarck.
Does Meadow Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Meadow Ridge offers parking.
Does Meadow Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meadow Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadow Ridge have a pool?
No, Meadow Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Meadow Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Meadow Ridge has accessible units.
Does Meadow Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meadow Ridge has units with dishwashers.
