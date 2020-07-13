All apartments in Bismarck
Bismarck, ND
Legacy Heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

Legacy Heights

Open Now until 6pm
3841 Knudsen · (701) 401-2513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3841 Knudsen, Bismarck, ND 58503

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-104 · Avail. now

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Unit 03-209 · Avail. Oct 28

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Unit 02-205 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 02-313 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1293 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy Heights.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Legacy Heights Apartments features beautiful kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops and stunning cabinetry. Patios/decks, controlled entry and garage are also included.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions on dogs; 75 lbs weight limit per pet
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage Units rent at $75 per unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legacy Heights have any available units?
Legacy Heights has 9 units available starting at $1,140 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bismarck, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bismarck Rent Report.
What amenities does Legacy Heights have?
Some of Legacy Heights's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy Heights is pet friendly.
Does Legacy Heights offer parking?
Yes, Legacy Heights offers parking.
Does Legacy Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legacy Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy Heights have a pool?
No, Legacy Heights does not have a pool.
Does Legacy Heights have accessible units?
Yes, Legacy Heights has accessible units.
Does Legacy Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legacy Heights has units with dishwashers.
