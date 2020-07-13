Legacy Heights

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions on dogs; 75 lbs weight limit per pet
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage Units rent at $75 per unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.