Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Garden Grove

2010 Xavier St · (833) 491-0194
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2010 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND 58501

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-304 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 02-208 · Avail. Aug 1

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Unit 03-306 · Avail. Aug 1

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Garden Grove.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
gym
on-site laundry
e-payments
You and your pet will love living at Garden Grove Apartments in Bismarck, ND. The comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments are perfect for anyone looking to love their apartment while maintaining a budget.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: Prior written authorization from GOLDMARK is required prior to bringing your pet to the property. Additional documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 1
rent: $30/month
restrictions: 30 lbs
Cats
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $20/month
Parking Details: Street, Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Garden Grove have any available units?
Garden Grove has 6 units available starting at $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bismarck, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bismarck Rent Report.
What amenities does Garden Grove have?
Some of Garden Grove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Garden Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Garden Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Garden Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Garden Grove is pet friendly.
Does Garden Grove offer parking?
Yes, Garden Grove offers parking.
Does Garden Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Garden Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Garden Grove have a pool?
No, Garden Grove does not have a pool.
Does Garden Grove have accessible units?
Yes, Garden Grove has accessible units.
Does Garden Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Garden Grove has units with dishwashers.
