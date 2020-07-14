All apartments in Bismarck
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Fairview

1658 Capitol Way · (833) 355-2945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1658 Capitol Way, Bismarck, ND 58501

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-110 · Avail. Sep 1

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 02-210 · Avail. Jul 19

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 03-301 · Avail. Sep 1

$960

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairview.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
The efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options at Fairview Apartments in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to fit your lifestyle! From garages to laundry options, Fairview has it. A great apartment in a great location - what more could you ask for?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $20/month
restrictions: Prior written authorization from GOLDMARK is required prior to bringing your pet to the property. Additional documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations.
Parking Details: .
Storage Details: Open Surface Lot, 1 or 2 Car Garage Included

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairview have any available units?
Fairview has 3 units available starting at $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bismarck, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bismarck Rent Report.
What amenities does Fairview have?
Some of Fairview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairview currently offering any rent specials?
Fairview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairview pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairview is pet friendly.
Does Fairview offer parking?
Yes, Fairview offers parking.
Does Fairview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fairview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairview have a pool?
No, Fairview does not have a pool.
Does Fairview have accessible units?
Yes, Fairview has accessible units.
Does Fairview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairview has units with dishwashers.
