Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony air conditioning carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage internet access

You'll love coming home to the Eastbrook Apartments. Bring your dog or cat, and enjoy the fact that your heat is included. Save time on chores with a dishwasher in the kitchen and an on-site laundry room. Spend more time doing the things you love like relaxing on your balcony or patio or hanging out with friends.



The Eastbrook Apartments are tucked on the east side of Bismarck near the Rita Murphy Elementary School. Not far from the Bismarck Expressway, you have access to Interstate 94 and the rest of Bismarck for your shopping, dining, and entertainment needs.