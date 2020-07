Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Belmont East Apartments are on the edge of a residential neighborhood in the northern part of Bismarck. Enjoy the combination of comfort and convenience this 11-plex has to offer. From extra storage to money saving features, Belmont East Apartments are only missing you!