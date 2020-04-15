All apartments in Bismarck
Find more places like 420 N 20th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bismarck, ND
/
420 N 20th St
Last updated April 19 2020 at 12:20 AM

420 N 20th St

420 North 20th Street · (701) 793-5541
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bismarck
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

420 North 20th Street, Bismarck, ND 58501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $875 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
420 - Property Id: 93399

2 bedroom/1 bath upper level of a house/duplex. Brand new flooring throughout including carpet, vinyl, and linoleum. Freshly painted walls and ceilings. Brand new tile tub/shower. Fenced in back yard that is shared with the tenant in the lower level. Free laundry (shared with tenant in lower level). Sewer/garbage, water, and electricity paid for by landlord. 1 stall garage. Near by gas station, laundry mat/dog wash. Pets - 1 small dog or 1 cat allowed. Small dog 40 lbs or less.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93399
Property Id 93399

(RLNE5630924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 N 20th St have any available units?
420 N 20th St has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bismarck, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bismarck Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 N 20th St have?
Some of 420 N 20th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 N 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
420 N 20th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 N 20th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 N 20th St is pet friendly.
Does 420 N 20th St offer parking?
Yes, 420 N 20th St does offer parking.
Does 420 N 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 N 20th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 N 20th St have a pool?
No, 420 N 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 420 N 20th St have accessible units?
No, 420 N 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 420 N 20th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 N 20th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 420 N 20th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fairview
1658 Capitol Way
Bismarck, ND 58501
Meadow Ridge
4325 North 19th Street
Bismarck, ND 58503
Terrace Pointe
425 East Calgary Avenue
Bismarck, ND 58503
Turnpike Apartments
2140 Xavier St
Bismarck, ND 58501
Eastbrook
3100 East Rosser Avenue
Bismarck, ND 58501
Bradbury
1121 West Capitol Avenue
Bismarck, ND 58501
Newgate West
2413 North 8th Street
Bismarck, ND 58503
Cottonwood Apartments
2020 S 12th St
Bismarck, ND 58504

Similar Pages

Bismarck 1 BedroomsBismarck 2 Bedrooms
Bismarck Apartments with BalconyBismarck Apartments with Parking
Bismarck Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mandan, ND

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Bismarck State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity