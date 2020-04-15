420 N 20th St

Amenities
2 bedroom/1 bath upper level of a house/duplex. Brand new flooring throughout including carpet, vinyl, and linoleum. Freshly painted walls and ceilings. Brand new tile tub/shower. Fenced in back yard that is shared with the tenant in the lower level. Free laundry (shared with tenant in lower level). Sewer/garbage, water, and electricity paid for by landlord. 1 stall garage. Near by gas station, laundry mat/dog wash. Pets - 1 small dog or 1 cat allowed. Small dog 40 lbs or less.
