Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

3811 Renee Dr

3811 Renee Drive · (701) 527-8322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3811 Renee Drive, Bismarck, ND 58503
North Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3811 Renee DR · Avail. now

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is an END UNIT TOWNHOUSE!
Price is $1,540 a month + utilities and deposit for a 24 month lease and month to month after that.

OR

Price is $1,590 a month + utilities and deposit for a 18 month lease and month to month after that.

OR

Price is $1,640 a month + utilities and deposit for a 12 month lease and month to month after that.

OR

Price is $1,840 a month + utilities and deposit for a 6 month lease and month to month after that

3 Bedrooms (All on upper level) Master has new flooring
1 1/2 Bathrooms (1 Full up with tub and shower, 1/2 on main level) family room downstairs that has been completed refinished.
Updated throughout!
- No smoking
- Clean and respectable
- No wild parties
- Serious inquiries only please.
Lawn work by tenant, raking, water lawn and bushes, the lawn "must be well kept and well maintained." Snow removal by tenant. Good references (prior rental references if available), credit check, criminal check, and application. One month security deposit.
* Privacy fence in the front of home, new fence in the back, and landscaping makes this home feel like a separate house!
* Natural gas forced air heat with a brand new central air unit just installed!
* Updated flooring, lighting fixtures, and newly painted inside. Newer carpet in 2 of the bedrooms. Two brand newer windows professional installed in two bedrooms. Newer gutters on house and garage.
* Updated kitchen countertops with brand new stainless steel fringe in this walk-out kitchen that opens onto a large private deck!
*Large master bedroom with walk-in closet.
* Play house in the back yard for children is a must see.
* Great location close to Shopping and schools!
Elementary School: Northridge
Middle School: Horizon
High School: Century

(RLNE44272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

