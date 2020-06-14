3811 Renee Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is an END UNIT TOWNHOUSE!

Price is $1,540 a month + utilities and deposit for a 24 month lease and month to month after that.



OR



Price is $1,590 a month + utilities and deposit for a 18 month lease and month to month after that.



OR



Price is $1,640 a month + utilities and deposit for a 12 month lease and month to month after that.



OR



Price is $1,840 a month + utilities and deposit for a 6 month lease and month to month after that



3 Bedrooms (All on upper level) Master has new flooring

1 1/2 Bathrooms (1 Full up with tub and shower, 1/2 on main level) family room downstairs that has been completed refinished.

Updated throughout!

- No smoking

- Clean and respectable

- No wild parties

- Serious inquiries only please.

Lawn work by tenant, raking, water lawn and bushes, the lawn "must be well kept and well maintained." Snow removal by tenant. Good references (prior rental references if available), credit check, criminal check, and application. One month security deposit.

* Privacy fence in the front of home, new fence in the back, and landscaping makes this home feel like a separate house!

* Natural gas forced air heat with a brand new central air unit just installed!

* Updated flooring, lighting fixtures, and newly painted inside. Newer carpet in 2 of the bedrooms. Two brand newer windows professional installed in two bedrooms. Newer gutters on house and garage.

* Updated kitchen countertops with brand new stainless steel fringe in this walk-out kitchen that opens onto a large private deck!

*Large master bedroom with walk-in closet.

* Play house in the back yard for children is a must see.

* Great location close to Shopping and schools!

Elementary School: Northridge

Middle School: Horizon

High School: Century



(RLNE44272)