2200 East Avenue E

Amenities
Cute 4 bedroom home with large spacious backyard - Nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms on main floor. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counter tops, newer appliances, and dura ceramic floor. Built in china cabinet, real hardwood in living room, some newer windows, awesome fenced yard, with large patio for relaxing and barbecuing. Cozy up in front of the fireplace in the living room, and enjoy cooking in the well-designed kitchen.
The backyard is fully fenced with swingset and sandbox. Home also has an attached 2 stall garage.
Nearby Schools:
Will-Moore Elementary School
Pioneer Elementary School
Simle Middle School
Legacy High School
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5411305)