2200 East Avenue E

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Cute 4 bedroom home with large spacious backyard - Nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms on main floor. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counter tops, newer appliances, and dura ceramic floor. Built in china cabinet, real hardwood in living room, some newer windows, awesome fenced yard, with large patio for relaxing and barbecuing. Cozy up in front of the fireplace in the living room, and enjoy cooking in the well-designed kitchen.



The backyard is fully fenced with swingset and sandbox. Home also has an attached 2 stall garage.



Nearby Schools:



Will-Moore Elementary School

Pioneer Elementary School

Simle Middle School

Legacy High School



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5411305)