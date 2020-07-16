All apartments in Bismarck
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

2200 East Avenue E

2200 East Avenue East · (605) 515-1726
Location

2200 East Avenue East, Bismarck, ND 58501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2200 East Avenue E · Avail. now

$1,800

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Cute 4 bedroom home with large spacious backyard - Nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms on main floor. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counter tops, newer appliances, and dura ceramic floor. Built in china cabinet, real hardwood in living room, some newer windows, awesome fenced yard, with large patio for relaxing and barbecuing. Cozy up in front of the fireplace in the living room, and enjoy cooking in the well-designed kitchen.

The backyard is fully fenced with swingset and sandbox. Home also has an attached 2 stall garage.

Nearby Schools:

Will-Moore Elementary School
Pioneer Elementary School
Simle Middle School
Legacy High School

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5411305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 East Avenue E have any available units?
2200 East Avenue E has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bismarck, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bismarck Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 East Avenue E have?
Some of 2200 East Avenue E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 East Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
2200 East Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 East Avenue E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 East Avenue E is pet friendly.
Does 2200 East Avenue E offer parking?
Yes, 2200 East Avenue E offers parking.
Does 2200 East Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 East Avenue E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 East Avenue E have a pool?
No, 2200 East Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 2200 East Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 2200 East Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 East Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 East Avenue E does not have units with dishwashers.
