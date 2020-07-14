All apartments in Youngsville
Hampton Village of Youngsville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Hampton Village of Youngsville

418-B Hampton Lane · (919) 289-8572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

418-B Hampton Lane, Youngsville, NC 27596

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 721 · Avail. Aug 31

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hampton Village of Youngsville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
new construction
online portal
package receiving
NOW leasing our Brand NEW Duplexes! We are conveniently located off US 1 in Youngsville, just minutes from the Wake Forest/Raleigh area. This beautifully landscaped community offers energy efficient one and two bedroom apartment homes and duplexes with spacious living areas and comfortable, open layouts to make a wonderful home for you as well as on-site management. Each apartment home offers central heat and air, ceiling fans in the living rooms, and mini-blinds on all windows. Kitchens come fully equipped with all the major appliances including a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher as well as washer and dryer connections. Select homes offer palladium windows, vaulted ceilings, and private patios or balconies.

We love our furry friends, so pets are welcome.

Come to Hampton Village of Youngsville or contact us to discover what we have to offer.

"Happiness Starts Here"

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 with approved credit, conditional applications could be as high as 2 months rent
Move-in Fees: none
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: 50 pounds, 50 inches, breed restrictions
Dogs
restrictions: No Pitbulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, German Shepherd's or any mix that may have those breeds in them
Cats
restrictions: Must be inside cat
Parking Details: 2 cars per apartment home.
Storage Details: small back patio storage closet in 2/2 duplex homes only
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hampton Village of Youngsville have any available units?
Hampton Village of Youngsville has a unit available for $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Hampton Village of Youngsville have?
Some of Hampton Village of Youngsville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hampton Village of Youngsville currently offering any rent specials?
Hampton Village of Youngsville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hampton Village of Youngsville pet-friendly?
Yes, Hampton Village of Youngsville is pet friendly.
Does Hampton Village of Youngsville offer parking?
Yes, Hampton Village of Youngsville offers parking.
Does Hampton Village of Youngsville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hampton Village of Youngsville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hampton Village of Youngsville have a pool?
No, Hampton Village of Youngsville does not have a pool.
Does Hampton Village of Youngsville have accessible units?
Yes, Hampton Village of Youngsville has accessible units.
Does Hampton Village of Youngsville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hampton Village of Youngsville has units with dishwashers.
Does Hampton Village of Youngsville have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hampton Village of Youngsville has units with air conditioning.
