Hampton Village of Youngsville

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 with approved credit, conditional applications could be as high as 2 months rent
Move-in Fees: none
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: 50 pounds, 50 inches, breed restrictions
Dogs
restrictions: No Pitbulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, German Shepherd's or any mix that may have those breeds in them
Cats
restrictions: Must be inside cat
Parking Details: 2 cars per apartment home.
Storage Details: small back patio storage closet in 2/2 duplex homes only
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.