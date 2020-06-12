/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
18 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Youngsville, NC
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
$
24 Units Available
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1336 sqft
Prime Wake Forest location just north of Raleigh with spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom suites. Amenities include saltwater pool with sundeck, fire pit, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
$
16 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1254 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1234 sqft
Convenient to Capital Boulevard. Floor plans feature master bedrooms with oversized closets, kitchens with pantries, and private patios with scenic views. On-site nature trail, pet park, outdoor swimming pool, and stocked lake with fishing pier.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
25 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1232 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1055 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
347 W Oak Ave Apt A
347 West Oak Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Available 07/15/20 This quaint townhome is located on the 1st Floor with private entrance! Situated just a short drive from Joyner Park, this Wake Forest beauty will be ready for a mid July move in.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
120 E Vernon Ave
120 East Vernon Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1204 sqft
Large all brick home with huge backyard and two front porch swings. This home has a storage building and paved private parking. The interior has been newly repainted and washer & dryer in unit.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
3822 Heritage View Trail
3822 Heritage View Trail, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Location, location, location! This beautiful, town home is situated near the Heritage Swim Club and Lazy River! The floor plan features an open living room and dining area, a kitchen with abundant cherry-stained cabinetry, a breakfast bar and
Results within 10 miles of Youngsville
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
Summermill at Falls River
10311 Falls Mill Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1077 sqft
Brand new apartments within a few minutes of I-540. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning and fireplaces. Building has elevator. Community has media room and swimming pool. Trash valet.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
20 Units Available
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1194 sqft
These luxury townhouse apartments boast high ceilings, large walk-in closets, air conditioning, and stainless steel appliances. Amenities feature 24-hr gym, online portal, fire pit, and clubhouse. Close to the Capital Greenway Trail System.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
2 Units Available
River Haven
9310 River Haven Place, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$865
918 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
34 Units Available
Legacy at Wakefield
14411 Calloway Gap Road, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1119 sqft
Explore the brilliance of a perfectly balanced live, work, play setting full of adventure and entertainment that is something special. Simplify your life with maintenance-free living in one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
54 Units Available
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1266 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
21 Units Available
Columns at Wakefield
14114 Chriswick House Ln, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1097 sqft
Enjoy the peace of mind of living in a gated community within walking distance to shopping, dining, and movies. Just minutes from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Falls Lake, the YMCA, Rex Wellness Center and historic Wake Forest.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
21 Units Available
Aurum Falls River
1302 Rio Valley Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1187 sqft
This community is conveniently located near Falls Pointe Shopping Center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Residents enjoy amenities like a trash valet, pool, garage parking and 24-hour gym.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Tuckers Rosie Way A
102 Tuckers Lane, Franklin County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1220 sqft
102 Tuckers Rosie Way A Available 06/15/20 New Construction Rental! - Duplex - **More pictures coming soon!! Beautiful new construction rental home in Black Mountain! 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom. Electric heat pump for heating/cooling.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
4424 Hillsgrove Road
4424 Hillsgrove Road, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1076 sqft
Ready for move in Now! Rare 2 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom. In Wake Forest! Carpet & appliances are included. Shearon Farms subdivision with pool access. Contact us today for more details, please review or rental requirements.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Bedford at Falls River
1 Unit Available
2936 Settle In Lane
2936 Settle in Lane, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1650 sqft
Available 5/8/20! Great townhome in Bedford! Kitchen has all appliances, granite countertops and gas stove. First floor has hardwoods throughout and gas fireplace. Upstairs has good sized master bedroom with gorgeous bathroom.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCRolesville, NC