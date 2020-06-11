All apartments in Winterville
2410 Chippenham Court
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

2410 Chippenham Court

2410 Chippenham Court · (252) 414-9001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2410 Chippenham Court, Winterville, NC 28590

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1471 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Winterville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $1,300/month rent. $1,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Eric Hazelton at 252-414-9001 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Chippenham Court have any available units?
2410 Chippenham Court has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2410 Chippenham Court have?
Some of 2410 Chippenham Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Chippenham Court currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Chippenham Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Chippenham Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 Chippenham Court is pet friendly.
Does 2410 Chippenham Court offer parking?
Yes, 2410 Chippenham Court does offer parking.
Does 2410 Chippenham Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 Chippenham Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Chippenham Court have a pool?
No, 2410 Chippenham Court does not have a pool.
Does 2410 Chippenham Court have accessible units?
No, 2410 Chippenham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Chippenham Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 Chippenham Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 Chippenham Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2410 Chippenham Court has units with air conditioning.
