Home
Winterville, NC
224 North Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
224 North Street
224 North Street
No Longer Available
Location
224 North Street, Winterville, NC 28590
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
This is a cute two bedroom and 2.5 bathroom duplex located in the Winterville area. Pets are allowed with a fee. This property does accept Section 8!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 224 North Street have any available units?
224 North Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Winterville, NC
.
What amenities does 224 North Street have?
Some of 224 North Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 224 North Street currently offering any rent specials?
224 North Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 North Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 North Street is pet friendly.
Does 224 North Street offer parking?
Yes, 224 North Street does offer parking.
Does 224 North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 North Street have a pool?
No, 224 North Street does not have a pool.
Does 224 North Street have accessible units?
No, 224 North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 224 North Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 North Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 North Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 North Street does not have units with air conditioning.
