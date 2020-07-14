All apartments in Winston-Salem
Winston Factory Lofts II
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Winston Factory Lofts II

675 North Main Street · (336) 703-5050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Downtown Winston-Salem

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 314 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,145

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

Unit Unit 611 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

Unit Unit 117 · Avail. now

$1,230

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 939 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 111 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

Unit Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Unit Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 942 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Winston Factory Lofts II.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
green community
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Construction involved all new mechanical and fire alarm systems; roof, skylight and window replacement; restoration of the façade; new main entrance foyer accessing a new lobby and lounge. We introduced contemporary architectural features throughout while preserving the attractive historic character of the buildings.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $500 with approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No breed or weight restrictions
Cats
fee: $150
limit: 2
restrictions: No breed or weight restrictions
Parking Details: Off-street parking ranges $50-60/ month;Gated Parking Lot $75/ month;Garage ranges $75-100.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Winston Factory Lofts II have any available units?
Winston Factory Lofts II has 18 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does Winston Factory Lofts II have?
Some of Winston Factory Lofts II's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Winston Factory Lofts II currently offering any rent specials?
Winston Factory Lofts II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Winston Factory Lofts II pet-friendly?
Yes, Winston Factory Lofts II is pet friendly.
Does Winston Factory Lofts II offer parking?
Yes, Winston Factory Lofts II offers parking.
Does Winston Factory Lofts II have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Winston Factory Lofts II offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Winston Factory Lofts II have a pool?
Yes, Winston Factory Lofts II has a pool.
Does Winston Factory Lofts II have accessible units?
Yes, Winston Factory Lofts II has accessible units.
Does Winston Factory Lofts II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Winston Factory Lofts II has units with dishwashers.
