675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 Downtown Winston-Salem
1 Bedroom
Unit Unit 314 · Avail. Sep 27
$1,145
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft
Unit Unit 611 · Avail. Aug 16
$1,225
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft
Unit Unit 117 · Avail. now
$1,230
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit Unit 111 · Avail. now
$1,350
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft
Unit Unit 104 · Avail. now
$1,375
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft
Unit Unit 106 · Avail. now
$1,395
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 942 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Winston Factory Lofts II.
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
green community
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Construction involved all new mechanical and fire alarm systems; roof, skylight and window replacement; restoration of the façade; new main entrance foyer accessing a new lobby and lounge. We introduced contemporary architectural features throughout while preserving the attractive historic character of the buildings.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)