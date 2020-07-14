All apartments in Winston-Salem
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Winston Factory Lofts

675 N Main St · (336) 703-5050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Downtown Winston-Salem

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit Suite 105 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1211 sqft

Unit Suite 205 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Unit Suite 505 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Winston Factory Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
green community
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Construction involved all new mechanical and fire alarm systems; roof, skylight and window replacement; restoration of the façade; new main entrance foyer accessing a new lobby and lounge. We introduced contemporary architectural features throughout while preserving the attractive historic character of the buildings.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months (Flexible Lease Terms for Additional Cost)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $500 security deposit with approval
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No Breed or Weight Restrictions
Cats
fee: $150
limit: 2
restrictions: No Restrictions
Parking Details: Off-street parking ranges $50-60/ month;Gated Parking Lot $75/ month;Garage ranges $75-100.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Winston Factory Lofts have any available units?
Winston Factory Lofts has 9 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does Winston Factory Lofts have?
Some of Winston Factory Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Winston Factory Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Winston Factory Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Winston Factory Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Winston Factory Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Winston Factory Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Winston Factory Lofts offers parking.
Does Winston Factory Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Winston Factory Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Winston Factory Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Winston Factory Lofts has a pool.
Does Winston Factory Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Winston Factory Lofts has accessible units.
Does Winston Factory Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Winston Factory Lofts has units with dishwashers.

