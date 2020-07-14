Winston Factory Lofts.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub cable included ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard e-payments fire pit green community key fob access lobby media room online portal pool table smoke-free community yoga

Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Construction involved all new mechanical and fire alarm systems; roof, skylight and window replacement; restoration of the façade; new main entrance foyer accessing a new lobby and lounge. We introduced contemporary architectural features throughout while preserving the attractive historic character of the buildings.