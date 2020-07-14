All apartments in Winston-Salem
Hawk Ridge

Open Now until 6pm
400 Hawk Ridge Dr · (336) 439-3128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Hawk Ridge Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawk Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
online portal
There’s no better way to enjoy life in the Triad than living at Hawk Ridge Apartments in Clemmons NC. Whether you chose the classic layouts or the newly renovated apartments with modern touches, you are sure to find a relaxing retreat at our friendly apartment community.

Here you’ll be connected to everything – nearby you’ll find shopping, dining, universities and local employers. Easy access to major highways means everything the Triad has to offer is just minutes away.
You’ll enjoy all the amenities at Hawk Ridge Apartments too: pool with sundeck, cardio and fitness center, outdoor grills and firepit, business center, clubhouse with coffee bar. Dog owners will love the lush woodland scenery and the off-leash Bark Park. All this can be yours at Hawk Ridge Apartments. Call us today for a tour. You’ll be glad you did.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant; $40 per married couple
Deposit: $100-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $10/month; Renter's iInsurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 (first pet), $200 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawk Ridge have any available units?
Hawk Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winston-Salem, NC.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does Hawk Ridge have?
Some of Hawk Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawk Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Hawk Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawk Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawk Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Hawk Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Hawk Ridge offers parking.
Does Hawk Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hawk Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawk Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Hawk Ridge has a pool.
Does Hawk Ridge have accessible units?
No, Hawk Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Hawk Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawk Ridge has units with dishwashers.
