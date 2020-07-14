Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill package receiving parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry online portal

There’s no better way to enjoy life in the Triad than living at Hawk Ridge Apartments in Clemmons NC. Whether you chose the classic layouts or the newly renovated apartments with modern touches, you are sure to find a relaxing retreat at our friendly apartment community.



Here you’ll be connected to everything – nearby you’ll find shopping, dining, universities and local employers. Easy access to major highways means everything the Triad has to offer is just minutes away.

You’ll enjoy all the amenities at Hawk Ridge Apartments too: pool with sundeck, cardio and fitness center, outdoor grills and firepit, business center, clubhouse with coffee bar. Dog owners will love the lush woodland scenery and the off-leash Bark Park. All this can be yours at Hawk Ridge Apartments. Call us today for a tour. You’ll be glad you did.