Griffith Commons Apartments

300 Griffith Plaza Dr · (336) 485-4895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Griffith Plaza Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06-0614 · Avail. Aug 8

$749

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

Unit 02-0224 · Avail. now

$749

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

Unit 05-0521 · Avail. now

$749

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10-1014 · Avail. Sep 8

$845

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Griffith Commons Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
accessible
business center
clubhouse
internet access
trash valet
Welcome to Griffith Commons in Winston-Salem, a retreat you can call home. Your "at home" community is located off Hanes Mall Boulevard with easy access to shopping and restaurants. Enjoy bbq/picnic area, sparkling resort style pool, playground and the convenience of the professional staff. The apartment homes participate in The Housing Choice Voucher Program designed to maintain affordable housing for residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Griffith Commons Apartments have any available units?
Griffith Commons Apartments has 5 units available starting at $749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does Griffith Commons Apartments have?
Some of Griffith Commons Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Griffith Commons Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Griffith Commons Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Griffith Commons Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Griffith Commons Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does Griffith Commons Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Griffith Commons Apartments offers parking.
Does Griffith Commons Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Griffith Commons Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Griffith Commons Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Griffith Commons Apartments has a pool.
Does Griffith Commons Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Griffith Commons Apartments has accessible units.
Does Griffith Commons Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Griffith Commons Apartments has units with dishwashers.
