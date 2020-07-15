Griffith Commons Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill accessible business center clubhouse internet access trash valet

Welcome to Griffith Commons in Winston-Salem, a retreat you can call home. Your "at home" community is located off Hanes Mall Boulevard with easy access to shopping and restaurants. Enjoy bbq/picnic area, sparkling resort style pool, playground and the convenience of the professional staff. The apartment homes participate in The Housing Choice Voucher Program designed to maintain affordable housing for residents.