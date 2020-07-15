Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Griffith Commons Apartments.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
business center
clubhouse
internet access
trash valet
Welcome to Griffith Commons in Winston-Salem, a retreat you can call home. Your "at home" community is located off Hanes Mall Boulevard with easy access to shopping and restaurants. Enjoy bbq/picnic area, sparkling resort style pool, playground and the convenience of the professional staff. The apartment homes participate in The Housing Choice Voucher Program designed to maintain affordable housing for residents.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Griffith Commons Apartments have any available units?
Griffith Commons Apartments has 5 units available starting at $749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.