848 Rankin Street Northeast
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

848 Rankin Street Northeast

848 Rankin Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

848 Rankin Street Northeast, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Skyland

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
View this recently acquired 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom home located near Old Greensboro Rd NE. We have installed new flooring, upgraded paint, brand new appliances and upgraded light fixtures! Secure this home today with an approved application and paid Reservation Binder Fee of $150.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

