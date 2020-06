Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

Shattalon Terrace Apartments offer 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans that are a cozy place to call home. Here at Shattalon Terrace you will be located only moments away from your favorite restaurants, great entertainment and awesome shopping. Here you will have convenient access to Hwy 52, Business 40 and Downtown Winston-Salem. Pnone 336.395.5385



Rental Fees:

1 Bedroom/1 Bath - $550.00

2 Bedroom/1 Bath - $625.00



Application Fee - $40.00

Security Deposit - $550.00-$625.00



Amenities and Features:

- Appliances Included

- Balcony/Patio

- Laundry Hook ups

- 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



Address:



Shattalon Terrace Apartments

5740 Shattalon Drive

Winston-Salem, NC 27106