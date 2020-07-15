All apartments in Winston-Salem
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

50 West Fourth

50 W 4th St · (336) 697-6252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Downtown Winston-Salem

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit Apt 215 · Avail. Oct 7

$920

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 395 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit Apt 19 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit Apt 207 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit Apt 102 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt 20 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit Apt 16 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit Apt 104 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 895 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 50 West Fourth.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
green community
internet access
lobby
online portal
shuffle board
smoke-free community
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings. As it appears today, the courthouse is a substantial building that occupies an entire city block in the manner of grand public buildings.

The courthouse, which reached its current appearance in 1960, incorporates the 1926 Beaux Arts courthouse designed by the architectural firm of Northup & O’Brien and interior elements of the 1896 Romanesque Revival–style courthouse. Standing three stories high on a raised basement and sheathed with limestone, the central core is the 1926 courthouse, which incorporated some of the walls and interior features of the original 1896 courthouse. Between 1959 and 1960, additions were built onto the front and rear, creating its current form. The interior features elements of each of the three building campaigns that created the current building. The 1959–1960 additions include the front and rear stairs, an elevator, and additional office space. Also located on the grounds are three monuments: a statue of a Confederate soldier, a monument and flagpole dedicated to World War I soldiers, and the Good Samaritan monument.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $500 security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $150
limit: 2
Parking Details: Covered, secure parking in deck across the street: $75/month. Limited on-site parking available $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 50 West Fourth have any available units?
50 West Fourth has 11 units available starting at $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 West Fourth have?
Some of 50 West Fourth's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 West Fourth currently offering any rent specials?
50 West Fourth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 West Fourth pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 West Fourth is pet friendly.
Does 50 West Fourth offer parking?
Yes, 50 West Fourth offers parking.
Does 50 West Fourth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 West Fourth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 West Fourth have a pool?
No, 50 West Fourth does not have a pool.
Does 50 West Fourth have accessible units?
No, 50 West Fourth does not have accessible units.
Does 50 West Fourth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 West Fourth has units with dishwashers.

