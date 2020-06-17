All apartments in Winston-Salem
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:17 PM

4950 Carver Glen Lane

4950 Carver Glen Lane · (704) 654-3324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4950 Carver Glen Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Old Carver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2288 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4950 Carver Glen Lane have any available units?
4950 Carver Glen Lane has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
Is 4950 Carver Glen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4950 Carver Glen Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 Carver Glen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4950 Carver Glen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4950 Carver Glen Lane offer parking?
No, 4950 Carver Glen Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4950 Carver Glen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4950 Carver Glen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 Carver Glen Lane have a pool?
No, 4950 Carver Glen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4950 Carver Glen Lane have accessible units?
No, 4950 Carver Glen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 Carver Glen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4950 Carver Glen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4950 Carver Glen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4950 Carver Glen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
