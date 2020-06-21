Move in ready. Lower level 1 BR/ 1 bath condo. Open floor plan. SS appliances and tons of cabinet space. Oversized BR with large walk in closet. Spacious bathroom with high counter tops and walk in shower. Covered patio with storage closet. Washer/ dryer hook ups in unit. All electric. Water included in rent. Secured entrance to building. Neighborhood pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4455 Brassfield Drive have any available units?
4455 Brassfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winston-Salem, NC.