Home
/
Winston-Salem, NC
/
4455 Brassfield Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

4455 Brassfield Drive

4455 Brassfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4455 Brassfield Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Move in ready. Lower level 1 BR/ 1 bath condo. Open floor plan. SS appliances and tons of cabinet space. Oversized BR with large walk in closet. Spacious bathroom with high counter tops and walk in shower. Covered patio with storage closet. Washer/ dryer hook ups in unit. All electric. Water included in rent. Secured entrance to building. Neighborhood pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4455 Brassfield Drive have any available units?
4455 Brassfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winston-Salem, NC.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 4455 Brassfield Drive have?
Some of 4455 Brassfield Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4455 Brassfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4455 Brassfield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4455 Brassfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4455 Brassfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 4455 Brassfield Drive offer parking?
No, 4455 Brassfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4455 Brassfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4455 Brassfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4455 Brassfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4455 Brassfield Drive has a pool.
Does 4455 Brassfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 4455 Brassfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4455 Brassfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4455 Brassfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
