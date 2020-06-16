3450 Triangle Dr., Apt. 622

Amenities
Upper Level Unit
Olde North Village Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Winston-Salem's Historic Bethabara neighborhood. Here you will enjoy living near excellent shopping centers, popular restaurants and great entertainment. Our serene landscaping and spacious apartments create a comfy atmosphere. We are reasonably priced with awesome 2-3 bedroom floorplans. At Olde North Village Apartments we are dedicated to giving you the comfortable lifestyle you deserve.
*Water, Trash, Sewer Included With Rent
Application Fee-$40.00
Rent 2 bdrm 650.00
Security Deposit- 650.00
Rent 3 bdrm 750.00
Security Deposit 750.00
*OFFICE LOCATED AT
4996 INDIANA AVENUE WINSTON SALEM, NC 27106
Phone: (336) 395-5386