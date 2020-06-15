Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

302 Aspen Court Available 06/23/20 Coming Soon to view/lease! NO PETS Close to Wake Forest Campus! 2 bed, 2 bath Condo! - Coming Soon for, private SELF GUIDED Tours. Go only to RENTrrc.com, hit SCHEDULE VIEWING now & we will notify when the property opens for tour appointments. No Section 8



This charming large 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the second floor walk up features a lovely living/dining with fireplace and open vaulted ceiling with double sliding glass doors leading out to a great deck! Features include range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer! Water and trash included! Master features a double sink and vanity area to start your days off right! Serene large back deck to relax, read and enjoy nature. All Electric, Central Air. Tenant Maintains Fireplace. NO PETS



View Qualifications at RENTrrc.com- RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE- An additional $27 Monthly Fee will be assessed monthly. For detailed information visit: https://www.rentrrc.com/uploads/screeningcriteriaanddisclosure.pdf



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4806870)