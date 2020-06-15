All apartments in Winston-Salem
Find more places like 302 Aspen Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winston-Salem, NC
/
302 Aspen Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

302 Aspen Court

302 Aspen Court · (336) 203-7658 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winston-Salem
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

302 Aspen Court, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Brookwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 Aspen Court · Avail. Jun 23

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
302 Aspen Court Available 06/23/20 Coming Soon to view/lease! NO PETS Close to Wake Forest Campus! 2 bed, 2 bath Condo! - Coming Soon for, private SELF GUIDED Tours. Go only to RENTrrc.com, hit SCHEDULE VIEWING now & we will notify when the property opens for tour appointments. No Section 8

This charming large 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the second floor walk up features a lovely living/dining with fireplace and open vaulted ceiling with double sliding glass doors leading out to a great deck! Features include range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer! Water and trash included! Master features a double sink and vanity area to start your days off right! Serene large back deck to relax, read and enjoy nature. All Electric, Central Air. Tenant Maintains Fireplace. NO PETS

View Qualifications at RENTrrc.com- RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE- An additional $27 Monthly Fee will be assessed monthly. For detailed information visit: https://www.rentrrc.com/uploads/screeningcriteriaanddisclosure.pdf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4806870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Aspen Court have any available units?
302 Aspen Court has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 Aspen Court have?
Some of 302 Aspen Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Aspen Court currently offering any rent specials?
302 Aspen Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Aspen Court pet-friendly?
No, 302 Aspen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 302 Aspen Court offer parking?
No, 302 Aspen Court does not offer parking.
Does 302 Aspen Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 Aspen Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Aspen Court have a pool?
No, 302 Aspen Court does not have a pool.
Does 302 Aspen Court have accessible units?
No, 302 Aspen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Aspen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Aspen Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 302 Aspen Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West End Station
206 N Green Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Griffith Commons Apartments
300 Griffith Plaza Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Hawk Ridge
400 Hawk Ridge Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Bethabara Point
1800 Bethabara Pointe Cir
Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Similar Pages

Winston-Salem 1 BedroomsWinston-Salem 2 Bedrooms
Winston-Salem 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinston-Salem Apartments with Parking
Winston-Salem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NC
Kernersville, NCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Winston SalemArdmore
Town And Country Estates
Mount Tabor

Apartments Near Colleges

Forsyth Technical Community CollegeWake Forest University
University of North Carolina School of the ArtsWinston-Salem State University
Guilford College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity