Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:56 AM

222 motor rd - 54

222 Motor Road · (336) 338-6378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 Motor Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Retnuh Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
WHY SPEND MONEY ON ALL THE THINGS WE DO NOT USE IN AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY? CAN YOU SWIM IN A OUTSIDE POOL IN THE WINTER TIME? HOW OFTEN WILL YOU USE THE CLUBHOUSE? I AM JUST ASKING,..

KENNEDY MANOR OFFERS A NICE AND QUIT PLACE TO COME HOME TO ENJOY AFTER A BUSY DAY!
2 BR / 1.5 baths available now!!!!!

Rent is 640 + water is $35 extra / month

Kennedy Manor Town homes
222 Motor Road
Winston Salem, North Carolina, 27105

$25.00 APPLICATION FEE FOR THE MONTH OF DECEMBER 2019 per person 18 and older!!!!!

Experience great value and quality living at Kennedy Manor Town homes. Wouldn't you love to live within minutes of the mall, movies, daycare and more..yet tucked away from it all? Come enjoy our superb service. We are here to make your dreams complete at a great value!

Features:

Excellent Location
Minutes from stores, restaurants and shops
On-Site Management
Central Heat & Air Conditioning
Fully Equipped Kitchens
Your security is our PRIORITY. Management provided "NO-COST" security cameras for tenants (conditions apply)
Coming soon ON-SITE Laundry (Secured with cameras and electronic locks)
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Cable ready, Hardwood floors, Oven / range, Refrigerator
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Hardwood floors, Oven / range, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 motor rd - 54 have any available units?
222 motor rd - 54 has a unit available for $640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 motor rd - 54 have?
Some of 222 motor rd - 54's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 motor rd - 54 currently offering any rent specials?
222 motor rd - 54 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 motor rd - 54 pet-friendly?
No, 222 motor rd - 54 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 222 motor rd - 54 offer parking?
No, 222 motor rd - 54 does not offer parking.
Does 222 motor rd - 54 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 motor rd - 54 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 motor rd - 54 have a pool?
Yes, 222 motor rd - 54 has a pool.
Does 222 motor rd - 54 have accessible units?
No, 222 motor rd - 54 does not have accessible units.
Does 222 motor rd - 54 have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 motor rd - 54 does not have units with dishwashers.
