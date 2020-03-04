222 motor rd - 54

Amenities
WHY SPEND MONEY ON ALL THE THINGS WE DO NOT USE IN AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY? CAN YOU SWIM IN A OUTSIDE POOL IN THE WINTER TIME? HOW OFTEN WILL YOU USE THE CLUBHOUSE? I AM JUST ASKING,..
KENNEDY MANOR OFFERS A NICE AND QUIT PLACE TO COME HOME TO ENJOY AFTER A BUSY DAY!
2 BR / 1.5 baths available now!!!!!
Rent is 640 + water is $35 extra / month
Kennedy Manor Town homes
222 Motor Road
Winston Salem, North Carolina, 27105
$25.00 APPLICATION FEE FOR THE MONTH OF DECEMBER 2019 per person 18 and older!!!!!
Experience great value and quality living at Kennedy Manor Town homes. Wouldn't you love to live within minutes of the mall, movies, daycare and more..yet tucked away from it all? Come enjoy our superb service. We are here to make your dreams complete at a great value!
Features:
Excellent Location
Minutes from stores, restaurants and shops
On-Site Management
Central Heat & Air Conditioning
Fully Equipped Kitchens
Your security is our PRIORITY. Management provided "NO-COST" security cameras for tenants (conditions apply)
Coming soon ON-SITE Laundry (Secured with cameras and electronic locks)
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Cable ready, Hardwood floors, Oven / range, Refrigerator
