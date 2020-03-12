All apartments in Winston-Salem
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:46 AM

2125 Elgin Road

2125 Elgin Street · (336) 355-6677
Location

2125 Elgin Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Ardmore

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2125 Elgin Road · Avail. now

$1,185

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1002 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2125 Elgin Road Available 05/01/20 Adorable 3BR Ardmore Cottage w/fenced back yard off Miller St. - Well maintained 3BR/1.5BA cottage in the heart of historic Ardmore. Just off Miller St with close proximity to both hospitals. Hardwood floors throughout, central heat/air, awesome deck off back of home, fenced yard, and garage style storage building. Arched doorways and a lot of original hardware throughout this home has a historic touch with the proper modernization's for today's resident. 2 bedrooms on main level and loft area with additional bedroom upstairs. Upper area is not 7ft high and therefore not included in listed square footage. Appliances include stainless steel kitchen appliances: fridge, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and breezeway features front load washer & dryer. Won't last long, pets ok!

13 Month Lease available, Security Deposit and Lease Administration fee applies.

Call 336-355-6699 to schedule a showing.

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com

(RLNE5694117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 Elgin Road have any available units?
2125 Elgin Road has a unit available for $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 2125 Elgin Road have?
Some of 2125 Elgin Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 Elgin Road currently offering any rent specials?
2125 Elgin Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 Elgin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2125 Elgin Road is pet friendly.
Does 2125 Elgin Road offer parking?
Yes, 2125 Elgin Road does offer parking.
Does 2125 Elgin Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2125 Elgin Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 Elgin Road have a pool?
No, 2125 Elgin Road does not have a pool.
Does 2125 Elgin Road have accessible units?
No, 2125 Elgin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 Elgin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2125 Elgin Road has units with dishwashers.
