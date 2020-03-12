Amenities

2125 Elgin Road Available 05/01/20 Adorable 3BR Ardmore Cottage w/fenced back yard off Miller St. - Well maintained 3BR/1.5BA cottage in the heart of historic Ardmore. Just off Miller St with close proximity to both hospitals. Hardwood floors throughout, central heat/air, awesome deck off back of home, fenced yard, and garage style storage building. Arched doorways and a lot of original hardware throughout this home has a historic touch with the proper modernization's for today's resident. 2 bedrooms on main level and loft area with additional bedroom upstairs. Upper area is not 7ft high and therefore not included in listed square footage. Appliances include stainless steel kitchen appliances: fridge, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and breezeway features front load washer & dryer. Won't last long, pets ok!



13 Month Lease available, Security Deposit and Lease Administration fee applies.



Call 336-355-6699 to schedule a showing.



AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com



