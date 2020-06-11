Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Winston-Salem
Find more places like 1625 Attucks Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Winston-Salem, NC
/
1625 Attucks Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1625 Attucks Street
1625 Attucks Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winston-Salem
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
1625 Attucks Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Dreamland
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom - Single Bath Home - Winston-Salem, NC - Make this quaint cottage style house your next home!
2 Bedrooms
SIngle Bath
Washer-Dryer Hookups.
Small back-yard.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5835536)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1625 Attucks Street have any available units?
1625 Attucks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Winston-Salem, NC
.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Winston-Salem Rent Report
.
Is 1625 Attucks Street currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Attucks Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Attucks Street pet-friendly?
No, 1625 Attucks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem
.
Does 1625 Attucks Street offer parking?
No, 1625 Attucks Street does not offer parking.
Does 1625 Attucks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Attucks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Attucks Street have a pool?
No, 1625 Attucks Street does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Attucks Street have accessible units?
No, 1625 Attucks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Attucks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 Attucks Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 Attucks Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 Attucks Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27104
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27104
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Similar Pages
Winston-Salem 1 Bedrooms
Winston-Salem 2 Bedrooms
Winston-Salem 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Winston-Salem Apartments with Parking
Winston-Salem Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Greensboro, NC
Concord, NC
High Point, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Burlington, NC
Cornelius, NC
Kernersville, NC
Statesville, NC
Salisbury, NC
Asheboro, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Winston Salem
Ardmore
Town And Country Estates
Mount Tabor
Apartments Near Colleges
Forsyth Technical Community College
Wake Forest University
University of North Carolina School of the Arts
Winston-Salem State University
Guilford College