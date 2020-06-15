All apartments in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem, NC
101 Westgate Circle
101 Westgate Circle

101 Westgate Circle
Location

101 Westgate Circle, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Mount Tabor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2BR/1.5BA Townhome, Living, Dining & Bonus/Sunroom. SS S/R/DW/MW, W/D, Carpet & Laminate Flooring, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Front Porch, Water Included. *This Property is Age Restrictive for Occupancy of at Least One Person 55 Years of Age or Older, No Occupants Under the Age of 18 are Permitted* To view this property, you can visit our office with a photo ID and $10 refundable deposit Monday - Friday, 8:30 am - 5:30 pm. Deposits are refunded when keys are returned to our office within 24 hours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Westgate Circle have any available units?
101 Westgate Circle has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Westgate Circle have?
Some of 101 Westgate Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Westgate Circle currently offering any rent specials?
101 Westgate Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Westgate Circle pet-friendly?
No, 101 Westgate Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 101 Westgate Circle offer parking?
No, 101 Westgate Circle does not offer parking.
Does 101 Westgate Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Westgate Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Westgate Circle have a pool?
No, 101 Westgate Circle does not have a pool.
Does 101 Westgate Circle have accessible units?
No, 101 Westgate Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Westgate Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Westgate Circle has units with dishwashers.
