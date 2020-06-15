101 Westgate Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities

2BR/1.5BA Townhome, Living, Dining & Bonus/Sunroom. SS S/R/DW/MW, W/D, Carpet & Laminate Flooring, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Front Porch, Water Included. *This Property is Age Restrictive for Occupancy of at Least One Person 55 Years of Age or Older, No Occupants Under the Age of 18 are Permitted* To view this property, you can visit our office with a photo ID and $10 refundable deposit Monday - Friday, 8:30 am - 5:30 pm. Deposits are refunded when keys are returned to our office within 24 hours.