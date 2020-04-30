Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Wingate
Find more places like 111 Colonial Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Wingate, NC
/
111 Colonial Circle
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
111 Colonial Circle
111 Colonial Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
111 Colonial Circle, Wingate, NC 28174
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
- Updated brick ranch within walking distance to Wingate University.
(RLNE3434164)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 111 Colonial Circle have any available units?
111 Colonial Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wingate, NC
.
What amenities does 111 Colonial Circle have?
Some of 111 Colonial Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 111 Colonial Circle currently offering any rent specials?
111 Colonial Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Colonial Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Colonial Circle is pet friendly.
Does 111 Colonial Circle offer parking?
Yes, 111 Colonial Circle offers parking.
Does 111 Colonial Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Colonial Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Colonial Circle have a pool?
No, 111 Colonial Circle does not have a pool.
Does 111 Colonial Circle have accessible units?
No, 111 Colonial Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Colonial Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Colonial Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Colonial Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 Colonial Circle has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Monroe, NC
Stallings, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Weddington, NC
Locust, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Belmont, NC
Ranlo, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
Johnson C Smith University