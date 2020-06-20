All apartments in Wilson
Find more places like 3520 Wescott Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilson, NC
/
3520 Wescott Drive Northwest
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:53 PM

3520 Wescott Drive Northwest

3520 Wescott Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wilson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3520 Wescott Drive Northwest, Wilson, NC 27896
Wescott Village

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1863224

Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1455 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with a refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, central air, fireplace, newly renovated and freshly painted. With access to an attached garage, fenced yard. Minutes away from I-95. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.raleigh@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 Wescott Drive Northwest have any available units?
3520 Wescott Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilson, NC.
What amenities does 3520 Wescott Drive Northwest have?
Some of 3520 Wescott Drive Northwest's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 Wescott Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3520 Wescott Drive Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 Wescott Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3520 Wescott Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 3520 Wescott Drive Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 3520 Wescott Drive Northwest does offer parking.
Does 3520 Wescott Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 Wescott Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 Wescott Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 3520 Wescott Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3520 Wescott Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3520 Wescott Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 Wescott Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3520 Wescott Drive Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 3520 Wescott Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3520 Wescott Drive Northwest has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thornberry Park
3701 Ashbrook Dr NW
Wilson, NC 27896

Similar Pages

Wilson 3 BedroomsWilson Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCGreenville, NCWake Forest, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCGoldsboro, NC
Clayton, NCKnightdale, NCFuquay-Varina, NCButner, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NCRoanoke Rapids, NC
Winterville, NCSmithfield, NCWashington, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCMount Olive, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Pitt Community CollegeSoutheastern Baptist Theological Seminary
Duke University