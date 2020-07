Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center concierge hot tub

NOW OPEN! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Introducing Woodlands Landing at Echo Farms, an upscale collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom Townhome style Apartments centrally located between both Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach and just minutes from Historic Downtown. These brand new townhome style rentals feature elegant interiors with granite countertops, vinyl plank flooring, tiled backsplashes, under cabinet LED lighting & GE stainless steel appliances.Surround yourself with tranquility, this is living. These brand new Townhome Style homes are now move-in ready! Call today to schedule your virtual tour and select your new home!