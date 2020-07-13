All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like The Pines of Wilmington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
The Pines of Wilmington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

The Pines of Wilmington

1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I · (910) 400-1508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
TWO MONTH'S FREE --- Check out our newly upgraded interiors with washer and dryer connections! Move In by July 31st and receive TWO MONTH'S FREE!
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Hanover Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC 28412
Hanover Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05K · Avail. now

$870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 02L · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 04D · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 09N · Avail. now

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pines of Wilmington.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
tennis court
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home. Our newly upgraded interiors in select homes, can provide the home you need in a peaceful setting you won’t find anywhere else. Washer and Dryer connections provide convenience during a busy day. Our community is near the pristine and charming Cape Fear River. The green, beauty, and gracefulness of the South set the backdrop for a unique living experience you'll be eager to call home. But you'll not only find ways to relax at The Pines, but you'll also find a foundation of hand-picked features to enhance your life. Enjoy our beautiful swimming pool to relax in on a hot day. Our younger residents can enjoy our local playground, providing an easy way to have a fun afternoon without having to leave home. We even feature a beautiful gazebo on our property as well. Residents with any lifestyle can find something to enjoy at the Pines of Wilmington.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 or $3,000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 1st pet; $200 (2nd pet) (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25/monthly per pet
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Pines of Wilmington have any available units?
The Pines of Wilmington has 6 units available starting at $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Pines of Wilmington have?
Some of The Pines of Wilmington's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pines of Wilmington currently offering any rent specials?
The Pines of Wilmington is offering the following rent specials: TWO MONTH'S FREE --- Check out our newly upgraded interiors with washer and dryer connections! Move In by July 31st and receive TWO MONTH'S FREE!
Is The Pines of Wilmington pet-friendly?
Yes, The Pines of Wilmington is pet friendly.
Does The Pines of Wilmington offer parking?
Yes, The Pines of Wilmington offers parking.
Does The Pines of Wilmington have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Pines of Wilmington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pines of Wilmington have a pool?
Yes, The Pines of Wilmington has a pool.
Does The Pines of Wilmington have accessible units?
Yes, The Pines of Wilmington has accessible units.
Does The Pines of Wilmington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Pines of Wilmington has units with dishwashers.
Does The Pines of Wilmington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Pines of Wilmington has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Pines of Wilmington?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir
Wilmington, NC 28411
Osprey Landing
800 Walden Dr
Wilmington, NC 28401
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr
Wilmington, NC 28412
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403
Chateau Terrace
1201 Columbus Circle
Wilmington, NC 28403
Stephens Pointe
8651 Stephens Church Rd
Wilmington, NC 28411
Cape Harbor
7113 Cape Harbor Dr
Wilmington, NC 28411

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with ParkingWilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NC
Shallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NC
Silver Lake, NCSwansboro, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NCHalf Moon, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winter Park & Piney WoodsPine Valley WestCollege Acres
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland EstatesHanover HeightsDry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
Devon ParkDowntown Wilmington

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity