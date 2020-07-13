Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal tennis court

For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home. Our newly upgraded interiors in select homes, can provide the home you need in a peaceful setting you won’t find anywhere else. Washer and Dryer connections provide convenience during a busy day. Our community is near the pristine and charming Cape Fear River. The green, beauty, and gracefulness of the South set the backdrop for a unique living experience you'll be eager to call home. But you'll not only find ways to relax at The Pines, but you'll also find a foundation of hand-picked features to enhance your life. Enjoy our beautiful swimming pool to relax in on a hot day. Our younger residents can enjoy our local playground, providing an easy way to have a fun afternoon without having to leave home. We even feature a beautiful gazebo on our property as well. Residents with any lifestyle can find something to enjoy at the Pines of Wilmington.