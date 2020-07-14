All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:55 AM

The Creek at Forest Hills

2247 Wrightsville Ave · (910) 405-7742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2247 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403
Winter Park & Piney Woods

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2259J · Avail. Aug 5

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 2243K · Avail. Aug 11

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 2241P · Avail. Jul 16

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2239M · Avail. Aug 21

$960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 2253B · Avail. Aug 21

$970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 851 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Creek at Forest Hills.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
internet access
playground
Don't miss your chance to experience apartment living at its best at The Creek in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Creek enjoys a central location in one of Wilmington's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods. Historic downtown Wilmington riverfront is just 2 miles from our community and UNC-W sits just 3 miles away.The Creek offers studios as well as 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. All of our apartment homes feature fully-equipped kitchens, private patios, and ceiling fans. In addition, many apartments offer newly designed kitchens and baths. Check out our photo gallery to see photos of the beautiful homes that we offer!Our residents enjoy superb amenities at The Creek. Have a lazy afternoon on our sundeck by the resort-style pool, cookout with your friends at the BBQ grills and picnic area, or hit up the newly redesigned 24 hour fitness center! Visit us today to reserve your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (refundable) or $87.50 (non-refundable)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Creek at Forest Hills have any available units?
The Creek at Forest Hills has 7 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Creek at Forest Hills have?
Some of The Creek at Forest Hills's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Creek at Forest Hills currently offering any rent specials?
The Creek at Forest Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Creek at Forest Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, The Creek at Forest Hills is pet friendly.
Does The Creek at Forest Hills offer parking?
Yes, The Creek at Forest Hills offers parking.
Does The Creek at Forest Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Creek at Forest Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Creek at Forest Hills have a pool?
Yes, The Creek at Forest Hills has a pool.
Does The Creek at Forest Hills have accessible units?
No, The Creek at Forest Hills does not have accessible units.
Does The Creek at Forest Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, The Creek at Forest Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Creek at Forest Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, The Creek at Forest Hills does not have units with air conditioning.

