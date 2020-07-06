All apartments in Wilmington
Osprey Landing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Osprey Landing

800 Walden Dr · (415) 969-2572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 Walden Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401
Morningside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2013C · Avail. Aug 17

$974

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 940 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2006H · Avail. now

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1205 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Osprey Landing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr laundry
internet access
Take A Virtual Tour Today!

Welcome home to Osprey Landing Apartments located just outside charming, historic downtown Wilmington. The historic district offers fine dining, a variety of shopping and boutiques, seasonal concert series on the river and so much more. Osprey Landing Apartments are just footsteps from prestigious Greenfield Lake, park and amphitheater. You will enjoy your brisk walk on a mile marked lakeside jogging trail, or taking your dog to the dog park. Conveniently situated near I-40, and Hwy 17, Osprey Landing Apartments are also close to Wilmington International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Osprey Landing have any available units?
Osprey Landing has 2 units available starting at $974 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Osprey Landing have?
Some of Osprey Landing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Osprey Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Osprey Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Osprey Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Osprey Landing is pet friendly.
Does Osprey Landing offer parking?
Yes, Osprey Landing offers parking.
Does Osprey Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Osprey Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Osprey Landing have a pool?
Yes, Osprey Landing has a pool.
Does Osprey Landing have accessible units?
No, Osprey Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Osprey Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Osprey Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does Osprey Landing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Osprey Landing has units with air conditioning.
