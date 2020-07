Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park on-site laundry pool 24hr laundry bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed parking

Hawthorne Centre North is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC offering convenience with everything you need to enhance your lifestyle. Choose from our unique loft-style 1 bedroom or spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our exceptional amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, bark park with agility equipment, 24-hour laundry lounge with TV and Wi-Fi, 24-hour business center with printing, picnic pavilion with gas grilling and so much more. Your new home is seconds away from UNC-Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach, Independence Mall, I-40 and lots of local dining and shopping. This is the perfect community for you and we invite you to come visit us today and let us show you how to "Live the Difference!" Your arrival will be greeted with a beverage of your choice and refreshments. Come see what all the excitement is about!