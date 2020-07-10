All apartments in Wilmington
Wilmington, NC
Grandview Luxury Apartments
Grandview Luxury Apartments

7205 Wrightsville Ave · (910) 218-9546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7205 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-208 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grandview Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
conference room
green community
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Grand View Luxury Apartment Homes is Wilmington’s premier apartment community within walking and biking distance to Wrightsville Beach. Enjoy breathtaking views of the Intracoastal Waterway and private marsh with covered dock all within steps of your front door. This year round rental community is the perfect place to call home through all seasons. Enjoy shopping and dining at your fingertips along with a 24-Hour Fitness Studio, Roof Top Terrace, Gazebo on the Marsh and a Saltwater Swimming Pool. Grand View Luxury Apartment Homes offer 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms homes with views that are unparalleled to any apartment community in Wilmington, NC. Want to know more? Contact us today to schedule your tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (Based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Agressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Additional Storage Units located in our buildings

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grandview Luxury Apartments have any available units?
Grandview Luxury Apartments has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Grandview Luxury Apartments have?
Some of Grandview Luxury Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grandview Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Grandview Luxury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grandview Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Grandview Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Grandview Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Grandview Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does Grandview Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grandview Luxury Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grandview Luxury Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Grandview Luxury Apartments has a pool.
Does Grandview Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Grandview Luxury Apartments has accessible units.
Does Grandview Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grandview Luxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Grandview Luxury Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Grandview Luxury Apartments has units with air conditioning.
