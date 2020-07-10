Grandview Luxury Apartments

Lease Length: 6-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (Based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Agressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Additional Storage Units located in our buildings