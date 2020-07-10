Grandview Luxury Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub ice maker oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar conference room green community hot tub internet access key fob access new construction online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Grand View Luxury Apartment Homes is Wilmington’s premier apartment community within walking and biking distance to Wrightsville Beach. Enjoy breathtaking views of the Intracoastal Waterway and private marsh with covered dock all within steps of your front door. This year round rental community is the perfect place to call home through all seasons. Enjoy shopping and dining at your fingertips along with a 24-Hour Fitness Studio, Roof Top Terrace, Gazebo on the Marsh and a Saltwater Swimming Pool. Grand View Luxury Apartment Homes offer 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms homes with views that are unparalleled to any apartment community in Wilmington, NC. Want to know more? Contact us today to schedule your tour.