All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like
Belle Meade Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 PM

Belle Meade Apartment Homes

1109 Matteo Dr #108 · (205) 583-6139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month Free on Select Units, contact us today for further information.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC 28412

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1120-304 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,022

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 1119-204 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,022

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 1123-305 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,022

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1119-308 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 1119-310 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 1130-308 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1130-211 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,454

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1358 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belle Meade Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest suite
package receiving
24hr maintenance
alarm system
concierge
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
trash valet
valet service
yoga
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC. Here you will find a living experience that is eloquently situated alongside one of Wilmington’s most elite historic neighborhoods. Belle Meade Apartment Homes is also located in close proximity to the riverfront/downtown, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Fort Fisher, Monkey Junction, New Hanover County Regional Medical Center, and much more! This convenient location creates the perfect balance of work and play. You will find lush amenities throughout the community such as a luxurious saltwater swimming pool, cardio and free weight fitness center, off leash pet lounge, and so much more. Belle Meade Apartment Homes offer BRAND NEW 1 and 2 bedroom homes. Lease your apartment today and move in tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Application Fee $55 per person - $60 married couple
Deposit: Security Deposit $200 with approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed Restrictions and Weight Limit Apply
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed Restrictions and Weight Limit Apply
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Belle Meade Apartment Homes have any available units?
Belle Meade Apartment Homes has 12 units available starting at $1,022 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Belle Meade Apartment Homes have?
Some of Belle Meade Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belle Meade Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free on Select Units, contact us today for further information.
Is Belle Meade Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Belle Meade Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Belle Meade Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Belle Meade Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Belle Meade Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Belle Meade Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Belle Meade Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Belle Meade Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Belle Meade Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Belle Meade Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Belle Meade Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Belle Meade Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Belle Meade Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Belle Meade Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln
Wilmington, NC 28412
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr
Wilmington, NC 28403
Cypress Pointe Apartments
4861 College Acres Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr
Wilmington, NC 28412
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way
Wilmington, NC 28403
34 North
603 Plum Nearly Ln
Wilmington, NC 28403
Arboretum West
347 Arboretum Drive
Wilmington, NC 28405
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 BedroomsWilmington Apartments with ParkingWilmington Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NCShallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NCSilver Lake, NCSwansboro, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NCHalf Moon, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winter Park & Piney WoodsPine Valley WestCollege AcresAzalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland EstatesHanover HeightsDry Pond, Greenfield & Lake ForestDevon ParkDowntown Wilmington

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeUniversity of North Carolina Wilmington