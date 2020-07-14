Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage guest suite package receiving 24hr maintenance alarm system concierge e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal trash valet valet service yoga

Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC. Here you will find a living experience that is eloquently situated alongside one of Wilmington’s most elite historic neighborhoods. Belle Meade Apartment Homes is also located in close proximity to the riverfront/downtown, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Fort Fisher, Monkey Junction, New Hanover County Regional Medical Center, and much more! This convenient location creates the perfect balance of work and play. You will find lush amenities throughout the community such as a luxurious saltwater swimming pool, cardio and free weight fitness center, off leash pet lounge, and so much more. Belle Meade Apartment Homes offer BRAND NEW 1 and 2 bedroom homes. Lease your apartment today and move in tomorrow!