Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center car wash area community garden dog park 24hr gym game room pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite internet access pet friendly tennis court garage parking alarm system coffee bar dog grooming area

Avalon Apartment Homes, perfectly located between downtown Wilmington, NC and UNCW campus, offers 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Apartment Homes designed with convenient living in mind. Spacious floor plans provide privacy for residents, with private baths in several models, including full size kitchen pantrys and linen closets. Intrusion alarms and sprinkler systems are features in every apartment home, with garages and extra storage space available. The 24-Hour WiFi Business Center is a great place to get some work done, while the tennis courts, basketball courts and 24-hour fully equipped Fitness Center are just the thing for a workout. The residents at Avalon love the laid back atmosphere that this community offers, whether it's sunning by the pool, or joining a pick-up game of billiards in the game room. This is how life is meant to be.



Sprinkler Systems are featured in every apartment home.



Blue Ridge Companies' 2014 Property of the Year!