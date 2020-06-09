Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 909-J Litchfield Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
909-J Litchfield Way
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
909-J Litchfield Way
909 Litchfield Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
909 Litchfield Way, Wilmington, NC 28405
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3829041)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 909-J Litchfield Way have any available units?
909-J Litchfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wilmington, NC
.
Is 909-J Litchfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
909-J Litchfield Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909-J Litchfield Way pet-friendly?
No, 909-J Litchfield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wilmington
.
Does 909-J Litchfield Way offer parking?
No, 909-J Litchfield Way does not offer parking.
Does 909-J Litchfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909-J Litchfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909-J Litchfield Way have a pool?
No, 909-J Litchfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 909-J Litchfield Way have accessible units?
No, 909-J Litchfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 909-J Litchfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 909-J Litchfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909-J Litchfield Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 909-J Litchfield Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
South Front Apartments
1400 S 2nd St
Wilmington, NC 28401
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir
Wilmington, NC 28405
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr
Wilmington, NC 28412
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr
Wilmington, NC 28405
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way
Wilmington, NC 28403
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403
Hawthorne at the Station
531 Old Maccumber Station Rd
Wilmington, NC 28405
Similar Pages
Wilmington 1 Bedrooms
Wilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with Pool
Wilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, NC
Leland, NC
Little River, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Northchase, NC
Hampstead, NC
Shallotte, NC
Sneads Ferry, NC
Kings Grant, NC
Carolina Beach, NC
Piney Green, NC
Silver Lake, NC
Swansboro, NC
Murraysville, NC
Skippers Corner, NC
Half Moon, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Pine Valley West
College Acres
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland Estates
Hanover Heights
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
Devon Park
Downtown Wilmington
Apartments Near Colleges
Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington