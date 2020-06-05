Amenities
533 Lyrebird Avenue Available 06/08/20 Beautiful New Construction in Del Webb by Riverlights (55 and over community) - Welcome home to Del Webb by Riverlights! This community is brand new and is strictly for those 55 and over. Del Webb has several amenities (clubhouse currently under construction - scheduled to open May 2018) like a 15,000 sqft clubhouse, fitness center, work spaces, social clubs, indoor heated pool, walking trails and so much more all available to the tenant! The property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a very open living area with wood floors throughout the living room/kitchen and dining/sun room. The kitchen in this home has beautiful quartz counter-tops, a gas range and kitchen island with storage and a large pantry. Natural gas is utilized in this home for the range as well as the dryer - heat is provided through the heat pump (electric). Property has several upgrades - dimmer switches, outdoor gas hookup for your grill, over-sized garage, irrigation system, cable ready, speed control on all ceiling fans, quarterly pest control, washer/dryer provided and large closets. One lessee MUST be 55+, others must be 19 or older. Rent includes use of community amenities as well as lawn maintenance and curbside trash/recycle pick-up. The only thing missing from this home is you. Schedule your appointment to view this home today!
Application fee applies.
Small dog negotiable (pet fee applies)
No Co-Signers
No Smoking
6 month minimum lease
Renters insurance required
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3822235)