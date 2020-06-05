All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 533 Lyrebird Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
533 Lyrebird Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:03 PM

533 Lyrebird Avenue

533 Lyrebird Avenue · (910) 202-3673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

533 Lyrebird Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28412

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 533 Lyrebird Avenue · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
533 Lyrebird Avenue Available 06/08/20 Beautiful New Construction in Del Webb by Riverlights (55 and over community) - Welcome home to Del Webb by Riverlights! This community is brand new and is strictly for those 55 and over. Del Webb has several amenities (clubhouse currently under construction - scheduled to open May 2018) like a 15,000 sqft clubhouse, fitness center, work spaces, social clubs, indoor heated pool, walking trails and so much more all available to the tenant! The property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a very open living area with wood floors throughout the living room/kitchen and dining/sun room. The kitchen in this home has beautiful quartz counter-tops, a gas range and kitchen island with storage and a large pantry. Natural gas is utilized in this home for the range as well as the dryer - heat is provided through the heat pump (electric). Property has several upgrades - dimmer switches, outdoor gas hookup for your grill, over-sized garage, irrigation system, cable ready, speed control on all ceiling fans, quarterly pest control, washer/dryer provided and large closets. One lessee MUST be 55+, others must be 19 or older. Rent includes use of community amenities as well as lawn maintenance and curbside trash/recycle pick-up. The only thing missing from this home is you. Schedule your appointment to view this home today!
Application fee applies.
Small dog negotiable (pet fee applies)
No Co-Signers
No Smoking
6 month minimum lease
Renters insurance required

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3822235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Lyrebird Avenue have any available units?
533 Lyrebird Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 533 Lyrebird Avenue have?
Some of 533 Lyrebird Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Lyrebird Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
533 Lyrebird Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Lyrebird Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 Lyrebird Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 533 Lyrebird Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 533 Lyrebird Avenue does offer parking.
Does 533 Lyrebird Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 533 Lyrebird Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Lyrebird Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 533 Lyrebird Avenue has a pool.
Does 533 Lyrebird Avenue have accessible units?
No, 533 Lyrebird Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Lyrebird Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 Lyrebird Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Lyrebird Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Lyrebird Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 533 Lyrebird Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir
Wilmington, NC 28411
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct
Wilmington, NC 28412
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr
Wilmington, NC 28412
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I
Wilmington, NC 28412
Arboretum West
347 Arboretum Drive
Wilmington, NC 28405
Stephens Pointe
8651 Stephens Church Rd
Wilmington, NC 28411
Canterbury Woods
2320 Canterwood Dr
Wilmington, NC 28401

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with PoolWilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NC
Shallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NC
Silver Lake, NCSwansboro, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NCHalf Moon, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winter Park & Piney WoodsPine Valley WestCollege Acres
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland EstatesHanover HeightsDry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
Devon ParkDowntown Wilmington

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity