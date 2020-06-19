All apartments in Wilmington
5327 Christian Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

5327 Christian Drive

5327 Chistian Drive · (910) 232-9560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5327 Chistian Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403
College Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1708 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Monica Style Carleton Place Townhome. Home features designer Sea Hawk Steal paint colors, Granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, and hardwood flooring. Large living room with vaulted ceilings. Spacious master bedroom. Fenced in backyard. Private courtyard with patio and deck. Close to UNCW & beaches. Two car garage a plus! NO PETS

Property Includes: Community Pool, Club House, Lawn Maintenance, Washer & Dryer

Schools: Winter Park, Williston, New Hanover

Directions: North on College Road, Right on Oriole Drive, Right on College Acres Drive, Left into Carleton Place Townhomes.

https://stokleyproperties.com/5327christiandrive.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5327 Christian Drive have any available units?
5327 Christian Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5327 Christian Drive have?
Some of 5327 Christian Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5327 Christian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5327 Christian Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5327 Christian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5327 Christian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 5327 Christian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5327 Christian Drive does offer parking.
Does 5327 Christian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5327 Christian Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5327 Christian Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5327 Christian Drive has a pool.
Does 5327 Christian Drive have accessible units?
No, 5327 Christian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5327 Christian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5327 Christian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5327 Christian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5327 Christian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
