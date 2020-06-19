5327 Christian Drive

Amenities
Monica Style Carleton Place Townhome. Home features designer Sea Hawk Steal paint colors, Granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, and hardwood flooring. Large living room with vaulted ceilings. Spacious master bedroom. Fenced in backyard. Private courtyard with patio and deck. Close to UNCW & beaches. Two car garage a plus! NO PETS
Property Includes: Community Pool, Club House, Lawn Maintenance, Washer & Dryer
Schools: Winter Park, Williston, New Hanover
Directions: North on College Road, Right on Oriole Drive, Right on College Acres Drive, Left into Carleton Place Townhomes.
https://stokleyproperties.com/5327christiandrive.html