Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

5112 Christian Drive

5112 Chistian Drive · (910) 833-4251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5112 Chistian Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403
College Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1716 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 BD/2BA plus FROG (Finished Room Over Garage). Students OK w/Cosigners. No Pets. Rent includes: community pool, Washer/Dryer, and front lawn care (HOA). Tenant is responsible for back lawn care. One and a half story brick townhouse. Two car garage with parking pad for two vehicles. Parking passes required. Spacious floor plan with vaulted ceiling and skylights in living room. Split bedroom floor plan. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath with double vanity. Spacious kitchen/counter bar and a lot of storage. Back deck fenced in yard. Convenient location next to UNCW and shopping-centrally located in Wilmington. $50 fee (per tenant) for HOA tenant registration fee will be due at move in. Initial lease will end June 30, 2021 with option to renew. $50 fee (per tenant) for HOA tenant registration fee will be due at move in. Initial lease will end June 30, 2018 with option to renew.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 Christian Drive have any available units?
5112 Christian Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5112 Christian Drive have?
Some of 5112 Christian Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 Christian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5112 Christian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 Christian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5112 Christian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 5112 Christian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5112 Christian Drive offers parking.
Does 5112 Christian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5112 Christian Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 Christian Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5112 Christian Drive has a pool.
Does 5112 Christian Drive have accessible units?
No, 5112 Christian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 Christian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5112 Christian Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5112 Christian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5112 Christian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
