5112 Christian Drive

3 BD/2BA plus FROG (Finished Room Over Garage). Students OK w/Cosigners. No Pets. Rent includes: community pool, Washer/Dryer, and front lawn care (HOA). Tenant is responsible for back lawn care. One and a half story brick townhouse. Two car garage with parking pad for two vehicles. Parking passes required. Spacious floor plan with vaulted ceiling and skylights in living room. Split bedroom floor plan. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath with double vanity. Spacious kitchen/counter bar and a lot of storage. Back deck fenced in yard. Convenient location next to UNCW and shopping-centrally located in Wilmington. $50 fee (per tenant) for HOA tenant registration fee will be due at move in. Initial lease will end June 30, 2021 with option to renew.