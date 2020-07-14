All apartments in Wilmington
34 North

603 Plum Nearly Ln · (833) 567-3756
Location

603 Plum Nearly Ln, Wilmington, NC 28403
Devon Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0601F · Avail. Aug 25

$806

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0610C · Avail. Aug 17

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 0608G · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 0605G · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 34 North.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
coffee bar
package receiving
pool table
Take a Virtual Tour Now!
Welcome home to 34 North Apartments where you can enjoy a relaxing lifestyle in central Wilmington, North Carolina. Our beautifully landscaped thirteen acre community is tucked away in a residential neighborhood near UNCW, convenient to local dining, shopping and entertainment as well as Downtown Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach. Here at 34 North we believe perfection is the key to a beautiful and comfortable home! Enjoy our 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and volleyball court and so much more. Select from any of our thoughtfully designed studio, 1 or 2 bedroom apartment homes that feature modern kitchens, washer & dryer connections( in select 2 bedrooms ) and private patios or balconies! Call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 North have any available units?
34 North has 6 units available starting at $806 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 34 North have?
Some of 34 North's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 North currently offering any rent specials?
34 North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 North pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 North is pet friendly.
Does 34 North offer parking?
Yes, 34 North offers parking.
Does 34 North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 North have a pool?
Yes, 34 North has a pool.
Does 34 North have accessible units?
No, 34 North does not have accessible units.
Does 34 North have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 34 North has units with air conditioning.
