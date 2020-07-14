Amenities

Welcome home to 34 North Apartments where you can enjoy a relaxing lifestyle in central Wilmington, North Carolina. Our beautifully landscaped thirteen acre community is tucked away in a residential neighborhood near UNCW, convenient to local dining, shopping and entertainment as well as Downtown Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach. Here at 34 North we believe perfection is the key to a beautiful and comfortable home! Enjoy our 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and volleyball court and so much more. Select from any of our thoughtfully designed studio, 1 or 2 bedroom apartment homes that feature modern kitchens, washer & dryer connections( in select 2 bedrooms ) and private patios or balconies! Call us today!