3145 Caswell Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

3145 Caswell Street

3145 Caswell St · No Longer Available
Location

3145 Caswell St, Wilmington, NC 28403
Audubon

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
One bedroom, one bath apartment close to everything! Pets with owner approval and appropriate pet fees. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3145 Caswell Street have any available units?
3145 Caswell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, NC.
What amenities does 3145 Caswell Street have?
Some of 3145 Caswell Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3145 Caswell Street currently offering any rent specials?
3145 Caswell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3145 Caswell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3145 Caswell Street is pet friendly.
Does 3145 Caswell Street offer parking?
Yes, 3145 Caswell Street does offer parking.
Does 3145 Caswell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3145 Caswell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3145 Caswell Street have a pool?
No, 3145 Caswell Street does not have a pool.
Does 3145 Caswell Street have accessible units?
No, 3145 Caswell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3145 Caswell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3145 Caswell Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3145 Caswell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3145 Caswell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
