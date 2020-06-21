All apartments in Wilmington
134 Kenwood Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

134 Kenwood Avenue

134 Kenwood Avenue · (910) 791-9992
Location

134 Kenwood Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28405
Chestnut Heights, Princess Place & Princess Place Drive

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 134 Kenwood Avenue · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
134 Kenwood Rd - Freshly upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in cute neighborhood! Brick ranch home that has been recently painted throughout, upgraded light fixtures, upgraded bathrooms with ceramic tile, plantation blinds, hardwood flooring throughout except kitchen, one car carport, outdoor storage area, washer & dryer included, large yard, convenient to downtown and area shopping. Great single family home!! Call today for a tour. Pets under 100 pounds accepted with refundable pet deposit. NO COLLEGE STUDENTS.
Application fee $75.00
Admin Fee $100.00
Security Deposit $1395.00
Property Plus Carolina, LLC

(RLNE5787839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
134 Kenwood Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 134 Kenwood Avenue have?
Some of 134 Kenwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
134 Kenwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 Kenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 134 Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 134 Kenwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 134 Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Kenwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 134 Kenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 134 Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 134 Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Kenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Kenwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Kenwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
