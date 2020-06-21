134 Kenwood Avenue

Amenities
134 Kenwood Rd - Freshly upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in cute neighborhood! Brick ranch home that has been recently painted throughout, upgraded light fixtures, upgraded bathrooms with ceramic tile, plantation blinds, hardwood flooring throughout except kitchen, one car carport, outdoor storage area, washer & dryer included, large yard, convenient to downtown and area shopping. Great single family home!! Call today for a tour. Pets under 100 pounds accepted with refundable pet deposit. NO COLLEGE STUDENTS.
Application fee $75.00
Admin Fee $100.00
Security Deposit $1395.00
Property Plus Carolina, LLC
(RLNE5787839)