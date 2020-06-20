Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 1108 Whistler Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
1108 Whistler Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1108 Whistler Ave
1108 Whistler Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1108 Whistler Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28401
Carolina Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed / 1 Bath House Downtown Wilmington - Property Id: 281920
2 bedroom 1 bath home available for immediate rental. Unit is in a great quiet location in downtown Wilmignton.
Rent = $850
Deposit = $850
No utilities included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281920
Property Id 281920
(RLNE5821838)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1108 Whistler Ave have any available units?
1108 Whistler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wilmington, NC
.
What amenities does 1108 Whistler Ave have?
Some of 1108 Whistler Ave's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1108 Whistler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Whistler Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Whistler Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Whistler Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Whistler Ave offer parking?
No, 1108 Whistler Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Whistler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Whistler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Whistler Ave have a pool?
No, 1108 Whistler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Whistler Ave have accessible units?
No, 1108 Whistler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Whistler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Whistler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Whistler Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Whistler Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Birchwood Park
4395 Birchwood Dr
Wilmington, NC 28405
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln
Wilmington, NC 28412
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct
Wilmington, NC 28412
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr
Wilmington, NC 28403
Cypress Pointe Apartments
4861 College Acres Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr
Wilmington, NC 28412
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive
Wilmington, NC 28412
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403
Similar Pages
Wilmington 1 Bedrooms
Wilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with Pool
Wilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, NC
Leland, NC
Little River, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Northchase, NC
Hampstead, NC
Shallotte, NC
Sneads Ferry, NC
Kings Grant, NC
Carolina Beach, NC
Piney Green, NC
Silver Lake, NC
Swansboro, NC
Murraysville, NC
Skippers Corner, NC
Half Moon, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Pine Valley West
College Acres
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland Estates
Hanover Heights
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
Devon Park
Downtown Wilmington
Apartments Near Colleges
Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington